Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) speaks on behalf of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs at a press conference in the Office of the Wet’suwet’en in Smithers Jan. 7. Na’Moks said an eviction of Coastal GasLink from its work site near Houston is in effect and there will be no access without consent. (Thom Barker photo)

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

The eviction of Coastal GasLink workers from Wet’suwet’en territory went peacefully, hereditary chiefs said at a press conference in Smithers Tuesday morning.

Following a B.C. Supreme Court decision Dec. 31 to extend a December 2018 temporary injunction allowing the pipeline company access to a worksite near Houston, the chiefs decided to exercise Wet’suwet’en law and told the remaining workers at the site to leave on Jan. 4.

The company complied and said when the returned on Jan. 5 they found trees felled on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The press conference comes exactly one year to the day after the arrest of 14 protesters when the RCMP moved in to enforce the injunction and remove a Unist’ot’en (Dark House) checkpoint on the road.

The Wet’suwet’en are calling for an international week of solidarity from “Indigenous and non-indigenous communities who uphold Indigenous sovereignty and recognize the urgency of stopping resources extraction projects that threaten the lives of future generations.

“I don’t believe a true democratic country would allow this to happen… businesses don’t steer a country… they have to listen to the people,” Chief Na’Moks said.

“We wish there was more communications and more clarity from the RCMP.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Coastal Gaslink said the company is re-starting work this week across the 670-kilometre pipeline route but will immediately go back to work at the Houston site and has requested a meeting with Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale).

“We believe that dialogue is preferable to confrontation and will delay re-mobilization near Workforce Accommodation site 9A while engagement and a negotiated resolution remain possible.

“Based on Chief Na’Moks’ public comments, we anticipate a positive response to our meeting request and hope that a meeting can be set up quickly to resolve the issues at hand.”

