The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: B.C. trades students compete in Skills Canada competitions in Abbotsford

Annual event brings hundreds of students together for competitions, hands-on learning and more

Students came from all over the province this week to compete in the annual Skills Canada provincials in Abbotsford.

The event brings a wide range of tradespeople together at Tradex. While the event is mostly a competition for high school and post-secondary students, it’s also a chance for businesses, trades organizations, and training and education providers to connect with potential students and employees.

It’s also a chance for students of all ages to try out different types of trades, with hands-on booths set up throughout the building.

Younger students were able to compete in competitions that had them building things like spaghetti bridges or a wind turbine, or competing against each other with mini sumo robots.

Competitions included several types of animation, aerospace technology, aesthetics, architectural and mechanical CAD, automation, automotive service, painting and collision repair, baking and culinary arts, cabinetmaking, carpentry, CNC machining, electronics and electrical wiring, fashion, graphic design, hair styling, heavy vehicle technology, mechanic millwright, landscaping, masonry, IT, mechatronics, photography, plumbing, robotics and more.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Educationskilled tradesvideo

 

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal public-service strike lands in middle of political battle for working class
Next story
B.C.’s kelp forests battle climate change, offer crucial environmental resources

Just Posted

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive five years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Black Press Media files)
Previously cancelled Girls Fly Too event returns

Langley Township Councillor Barb Martens was one of several who had questions about the impact of a new winery lounge proposed for a rural South Langley neighbourhood. (Township of Langley screenshot)
Township council has questions about plan for new South Langley winery lounge

Victoria’s own Ty Halaburda, a forward with the Vancouver Giants, makes national roster for the U18 World Championships in Switzerland. The competition gets underway Thursday, April 20. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Happy Birthday: Giant heads for worlds in Switzerland

Pop-up banner image