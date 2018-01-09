Amir Maan from Maan Farms shows off the three baby goats who avoided Monday night’s ‘goatel’ barn fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Baby goats spared in Abbotsford farm fire

Trio of ‘goatel’ guests check out just in time

The ‘Goatel 6’ at Maan Farms in Abbotsford was destroyed following Monday night’s fire, but it went up in flames just before its three newest guests checked out.

A trio of baby goats, all born on New Year’s Eve, were spared after operations manager Amir Maan decided the youngsters were able to venture out on their own earlier on Monday.

Maan explained that kids aren’t let out of the ‘Goatel 6’ for about the first 10 days of their lives. Baby goats usually stay inside the structure with their mother, who roams around the goat yard and returns to her children for stretches of time.

“That day I felt like they were strong enough and I let them out,” he said. “Luckily that’s why none of the goats passed away in the fire. We don’t usually let them out until they’re strong enough and that day … I let them out.”

He said the fire began between 6:30 and 7 p.m., and was contained to the goat barn.

The babies, Noelle and two that have yet to be named, will now reside with the rest of their kind inside the goat pen.

Maan said the plan is to rebuild the Goatel 6 and hopefully have it ready again by the spring.

“It’s sad news but we have to move on,” he said, noting that the barn was one of the oldest structures on the site.

“We’re all safe and so are all the animals. We’re going to build it back up and make it beautiful.”

He added that Maan Farms is still taking wedding bookings and open for business.

The cause of the fire is not known, with an investigation into the blaze underway.

Ottawa looking into restoring repealed online hate speech law, Langley activist learns
$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

