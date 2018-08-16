VIDEO: Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

No official word on the infant’s condition, but police say the 57-year-old man who was driving the truck is in custody

Firefighters worked to free a trapped four-month-old baby in Surrey Wednesday night, after a pickup truck crashed into a home. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A baby was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a pickup truck crashed into the basement of a Surrey home, trapping the four-month-old.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said firefighters worked “feverishly” to find and free the baby, using multiple tools including chainsaws, sledge hammers, jaws of life, among others.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, in the 9000-block of Alexandria Crescent.

Footage from the scene shows the front end of the vehicle inside the home.

“Crews were able to locate the baby and extricate and pass them onto waiting paramedics who then rushed off to hospital,” said the freelancer. “There is no word on the condition of the baby yet, but unconfirmed reports is that they are in stable condition.”

Surrey RCMP have not commented on the baby’s condition, only saying the child has been injured and is being treated.

A 57-year-old man believed to be the driver of the vehicle is in police custody.

Surrey Traffic Services, the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), along with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (iCARS) are gathering evidence at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in the “early stages.”

CCIT will be continuing with the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.