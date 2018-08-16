Firefighters worked to free a trapped four-month-old baby in Surrey Wednesday night, after a pickup truck crashed into a home. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

No official word on the infant’s condition, but police say the 57-year-old man who was driving the truck is in custody

A baby was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a pickup truck crashed into the basement of a Surrey home, trapping the four-month-old.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said firefighters worked “feverishly” to find and free the baby, using multiple tools including chainsaws, sledge hammers, jaws of life, among others.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, in the 9000-block of Alexandria Crescent.

Footage from the scene shows the front end of the vehicle inside the home.

“Crews were able to locate the baby and extricate and pass them onto waiting paramedics who then rushed off to hospital,” said the freelancer. “There is no word on the condition of the baby yet, but unconfirmed reports is that they are in stable condition.”

Surrey RCMP have not commented on the baby’s condition, only saying the child has been injured and is being treated.

A 57-year-old man believed to be the driver of the vehicle is in police custody.

Surrey Traffic Services, the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), along with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (iCARS) are gathering evidence at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in the “early stages.”

CCIT will be continuing with the investigation into the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
Metro Vancouver water reservoirs in ‘good shape’

Just Posted

Langley trampoline gymnast off to Peru for world qualifiers

The gymnastics club is holding an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, with free drop-in sessions.

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer and brother lead Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Trinity Western men’s soccer team starts California trip with a win

Spartans use their ability to execute on set pieces to claim a 3-2 victory

Police issue warning that 19-year-old poses ‘significant’ risk to the public

Varinderpal ‘VP’ Gill of Abbotsford involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

VIDEO: Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

No official word on the infant’s condition, but police say the 57-year-old man who was driving the truck is in custody

Altidore nets 3 as Toronto drubs Whitecaps 5-2

Vancouver falls 7-4 on aggregate in Canadian Championship final

Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

Before immigration issue was resolved, Dio Gama was out practicing the game he loves Wednesday

Pet goldfish invades small B.C. lake

Pinecrest Lake is located between Whistler and Squamish

Metro Vancouver water reservoirs in ‘good shape’

Reserves sitting at 70-per-cent full, officials said, despite long stretch without major rain

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Chinese medicine practitioner in B.C. facing historical sex assault charges

71-year old Kit Wong practiced acupuncture from his home during the time of the assaults

Quebec sets aside $900 million for companies hurt by U.S. tariffs

Premier Philippe Couillard says his government will make $863 million available over five years

Most Read