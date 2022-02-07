A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Barn fire closes 264th St. in Aldergrove

No injuries reported

Multiple Langley Township fire crews were called to a reports of a structure fire at 264th St. and 58th Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday night, Feb. 7. around 7 p.m.

They arrived to find a large barn on fire.

Area resident Jordan Robinson said a neighbour told him the fire was discovered in a large barn used for tools and vehicles, when the man smelled smoke while he was inside the barn watching television.

“He opened his door and half his barn was already on fire,” Robinson related.

To escape, Robinson said his neighbour told him he had to “body slam” jammed metal doors to get out.

A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

264th St. was blocked off in both directions for several hours while crews were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More details when they become available.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: House fire in Langley City

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Family, dogs escape as South Langley home gutted by fire

READ ALSO: Fire destroys mobile home and barn in South Langley

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley

Previous story
Langley farms hit by floods invited to apply to new $228 million recovery fund

Just Posted

A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Barn fire closes 264th St. in Aldergrove

Critter Care provides opportunities for interns to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, such as feeding young otters. (Critter Care website)
Anonymous donor will match funds to Langley wildlife rehab centre

Oeds Smid’s farm is at the bottom of the hill on 96th ave going into Fort Langley. During a recent visit he showed Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries (left) and Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman (left) how high the water rose when heavy rains triggered floods in November. His son Adam Smid is on the far right. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley farms hit by floods invited to apply to new $228 million recovery fund

Langley’s Lesley Durupt was so shocked she thought she was “delusional” when she won the top prize of $200,000 playing BCLC’s Royal Riches scratch and win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
‘I thought I was delusional’ Langley scratch-and-win player says