VIDEO: Barn fire closes 264th St. in Aldergrove

Multiple Langley Township fire crews were called to a reports of a structure fire at 264th St. and 58th Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday night, Feb. 7. around 7 p.m.

They arrived to find a large barn on fire.

Area resident Jordan Robinson said a neighbour told him the fire was discovered in a large barn used for tools and vehicles, when the man smelled smoke while he was inside the barn watching television.

“He opened his door and half his barn was already on fire,” Robinson related.

To escape, Robinson said his neighbour told him he had to “body slam” jammed metal doors to get out.

264th St. was blocked off in both directions for several hours while crews were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More details when they become available.

