Kim Snow of Kimz Angels greets a donor at the drive-through version of the charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance-donation drive for the needy at a new location at 9347 200 Street on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of the two-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels greets a donor at the drive-through version of the charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance-donation drive for the needy at a new location at 9347 200 Street on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of the two-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

Charity had to find a new location for fill-the-ambulance event

Donations were flooding in to Kimz Angels on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of a radically altered version of the Langley charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive to help people in need over Christmas.

Because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings, Kim Snow had to move the event from its usual home at the Murrayville IGA so they could operate as a drive-through, with proper social distancing.

She didn’t have to look very far for help.

Her son happens to have a logistics company, Focus West Logistics, and he was happy to offer space.

“Of course,” John Snow said.

“It’s a great cause.”

On the first day, an exuberant Snow was celebrating the constant flow of contributions as they piled up in the warehouse space.

READ ALSO: Annual Langley donation drive by Kimz Angels draws a generous response

“It’s going a lot better than we thought,” Snow remarked.

By noon, the total amount of donations had already exceeded that collected during previous fill-the-ambulance events.

“Our warehouse is almost full,” she exulted.

“People are really stepping up. Even with COVID and all. They’re just amazing.”

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek was among the volunteers stacking the donations.

“Kimz Angels is greatly needed in the community right now,” van den Broek observed.

READ ALSO: More homeless are sleeping outdoors in Langley than ever, study finds

Kim Angels fill-the-ambulance event will resume Sunday, Dec, 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at unit 180, 9347 200A Street.

They are looking for items like peanut butter, pasta, canned food, jam, salmon and tuna, soups, and granola bars as well as toiletries, clothing and baby supplies, such as diapers, baby food, and baby wipes.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Just Posted

Kim Snow of Kimz Angels greets a donor at the drive-through version of the charity’s annual fill-the-ambulance-donation drive for the needy at a new location at 9347 200 Street on Saturday, Dec. 12, the first day of the two-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Big response to Kimz Angels donation despite COVID-19 restrictions

Charity had to find a new location for fill-the-ambulance event

A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)
Our View: Long winter, but hope for the spring

The coronavirus vaccine is the start of a long road back to a version of normal

Charlie and Diane Fox delivered treats to the nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn last December. (Black Press Media files)
Popcorn delivered to health care workers through annual BC Transplant tradition

Three boxes were donated to Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn

Dutch, a five-and-a-half-month-old kitten, repeatedly tried to stalk a goat he discovered in his Murrayville neighbourhood. The goat did not notice. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Kitten picks big prey for Langley hunting expedition

The goat barely noticed he was in danger of a severe pouncing

Clayton Lindberg, RE/MAX realtor in Aldergrove. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove realtor looking to reward good deeds

Youth between the ages of six and 18 can submit a short story highlighting help they gave in 2020

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

Most Read