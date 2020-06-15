IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang spoke about a house fire where three people were found dead Saturday evening in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

by Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Two bodies have yet to be removed from the charred rubble of a Langley home that went up in flames and is now the scene of a murder investigation.

It was confirmed Sunday that three people were discovered dead following a house fire in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood of Langley, on Wakefield Drive on Saturday evening.

One of the occupants was found dead in the backyard of the house, with injuries leading police to suspect it was a homicide, said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang.

RELATED: Three confirmed dead in Langley house fire

Then, during a press conference at the Langley RCMP this afternoon (Monday), Jang elaborated a little further. He said one other occupant of the home managed to escaped the early evening blaze unharmed.

That man was subsesquently interviewed, and has since been released, Jang said.

In the meantime, police still have the fire scene blocked off, and are confirming that the bodies of two deceased are still inside.

They have not been able to safely remove them, given the extent of fire damgage to the home, Jang said.

• More to come

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

IHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River
Next story
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

12-year-old petitioner takes case for Fort pool to Langley council

Nora Cashato is asking the Township to keep a proper pool in her community

Suspects sought in recent Langley thefts

A Coca-Cola sign was stolen from an Aldergrove antique store

Langley man combats superstitions about albinism in Africa

People with pigment condition being blamed for COVID-19, he says

Aldergrove legion re-opens with temperature gauge and other COVID safety measures in action

The local legion reopened partially this June after three months of a pandemic-enforced shutdown

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

VIDEO: Drone footage of Abbotsford oil spill reveals accident’s scope

Wilderness Committee group releases video and photos from spill site

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Seven arrested after police disperse anti-racism protest in Vancouver

Police are recommending charges of mischief and intimidation by blocking a highway

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

Petition launched urging Abbotsford Police officers to use body cameras

Online petition has collected 300 signatures, APD said earlier this month they shelved camera plans

Most Read