VIDEO: Bodies still to be retrieved from Langley house fire

One person from a fatal blaze Saturday escaped unharmed, has been questioned and released

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang spoke about a house fire where three people were found dead Saturday evening in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

by Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Two bodies have yet to be removed from the charred rubble of a Langley home that went up in flames and is now the scene of a murder investigation.

It was confirmed Sunday that three people were discovered dead following a house fire in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood of Langley, on Wakefield Drive on Saturday evening.

One of the occupants was found dead in the backyard of the house, with injuries leading police to suspect it was a homicide, said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang.

Then, during a press conference at the Langley RCMP this afternoon (Monday), Jang elaborated a little further. He said one other occupant of the home managed to escaped the early evening blaze unharmed.

That man was subsesquently interviewed, and has since been released, Jang said.

In the meantime, police still have the fire scene blocked off, and are confirming that the bodies of two deceased are still inside.

They have not been able to safely remove them, given the extent of fire damgage to the home, Jang said.

• More to come

