VIDEO: Brush fire engulf section of Langley park Friday night

Township firefighters carried in water and supplies to remote blaze in Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

It took fire crews several hours to extinguish a blaze and make sure it remained out Friday night in a nature park next to the Langley airport. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

FIRE FOOTAGE

Fire crews were called out to a Langley park tonight, to quench a brush fire possibly started by campers.

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, the Townshop fire department responded to Derek Doubleday Arboretum Park to find a large section of bush fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was found deep inside the park, in an area known to be frequented by the homeless.

Firefighters had to carry in water and equipment several hundred metres down a trail, into the park, to extinguish the fire.

Derek Doubleday Arboretum is located in the 21100-block of Fraser Highway, next to the Langley Regional Airport.