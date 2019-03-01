It took fire crews several hours to extinguish a blaze and make sure it remained out Friday night in a nature park next to the Langley airport. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Brush fire engulf section of Langley park Friday night

Township firefighters carried in water and supplies to remote blaze in Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

FIRE FOOTAGE

Fire crews were called out to a Langley park tonight, to quench a brush fire possibly started by campers.

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, the Townshop fire department responded to Derek Doubleday Arboretum Park to find a large section of bush fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was found deep inside the park, in an area known to be frequented by the homeless.

Firefighters had to carry in water and equipment several hundred metres down a trail, into the park, to extinguish the fire.

Derek Doubleday Arboretum is located in the 21100-block of Fraser Highway, next to the Langley Regional Airport.

Previous story
BREAKING: Chilliwack shooting Tuesday is now a homicide

Just Posted

VIDEO: Brush fire engulf section of Langley park Friday night

Township firefighters carried in water and supplies to remote blaze in Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

$1.53-million property sold in Aldergrove’s downtown core to be redeveloped

Recent purchase of a $1.53 million property in downtown core has new owners plotting redevelopment.

Goose dies after being shot in leg by an arrow in Langley

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford fields ‘tons of calls’ about injured bird

Aldergrove Fair Committee looking to drum up volunteers

It is only through the dedicated efforts of the committee volunteers that the ‘magic’ happens.

Tickets now available for Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Cecelia Reekie announced as guest speaker at event in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

BREAKING: Chilliwack shooting Tuesday is now a homicide

IHIT on the case after woman in her 40s dies in hospital three days after incident

VIDEO: NHL goaltender Carey Price comforts young fan who lost mom to cancer

She died before she could make son’s dream come true to meet Price

“Hangry” kids prompts petition for longer lunch time at B.C. elementary schools

Parent concerned school lunches are coming home uneaten and kids hungry and tired

Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened.

Ride-hailing could mean few would pay for parking and rental cars

NDP MP Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election in northern B.C. riding

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Indigenous-owned sustainable scallop farm gets licence

Prince Rupert-based Coastal Shellfish scallops will be sold live in B.C.

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Most Read