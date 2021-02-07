A burnt-out vehicle was located near Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday night, Feb. 6, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Burning car found near Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley

Police search scene

A burned out vehicle was discovered near Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of 208th St on the eastern edge of Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire.

Only the shell of what appears to be a sedan remained. It was parked the wrong way on the shoulder of the road.

There was a heavy RCMP presence at the scene including the Air 1 helicopter.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the vehicle, officers were seen closely examining the vehicle and looking for evidence around the area.

Langley

