VIDEO: Burning car found near Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley

A burned out vehicle was discovered near Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of 208th St on the eastern edge of Campbell Valley Regional Park.
Crews arrived to find a fully involved vehicle fire.
Only the shell of what appears to be a sedan remained. It was parked the wrong way on the shoulder of the road.
There was a heavy RCMP presence at the scene including the Air 1 helicopter.
Once firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the vehicle, officers were seen closely examining the vehicle and looking for evidence around the area.
