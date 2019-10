No immediate reports of injuries

Residents of a Brookswood neighbourhood were awakened by a burning van Saturday morning just before 7 a.m.

It was parked on the curb near 204 Street and 37B Avenue.

Multiple units of the Langley fire department responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Damage was extensive.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

