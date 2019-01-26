VIDEO: Motor vehicle accident downs power line, closes busy Langley road

BC Hydro crews were called to Glover Road between the Bypass and 64 Avenue. Black Press Media photo

A downed power line closed busy Glover Road in Langley early Saturday morning.

B.C. Hydro reported power to 244 customers was cut at 5:25 a.m. in an area south of Maxwell Cres., north of 56 Avenue, East of Glover Rd. and west of 232 St.

A motor vehicle accident was the cause, said B.C. Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino, who told Black Press a “full pole replacement” was required.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Traffic between Glover Rd. and 64 Avenue was closed off while repairs crews worked to fix the outage.

Service was restored shortly before 7 a.m. and limited traffic was allowed to resume.