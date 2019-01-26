BC Hydro crews were called to Glover Road between the Bypass and 64 Avenue. Black Press Media photo

VIDEO: Motor vehicle accident downs power line, closes busy Langley road

Glover shut down, traffic re-routed

A downed power line closed busy Glover Road in Langley early Saturday morning.

B.C. Hydro reported power to 244 customers was cut at 5:25 a.m. in an area south of Maxwell Cres., north of 56 Avenue, East of Glover Rd. and west of 232 St.

A motor vehicle accident was the cause, said B.C. Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino, who told Black Press a “full pole replacement” was required.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.

Traffic between Glover Rd. and 64 Avenue was closed off while repairs crews worked to fix the outage.

Service was restored shortly before 7 a.m. and limited traffic was allowed to resume.

 

Traffic was diverted over the Mufford Cres. overpass. Black Press Media photo

Previous story
9 dead, search for 300 missing after Brazil dam collapse
Next story
Fraser Health warns of reported opioid-laced Xanax found in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

VIDEO: Motor vehicle accident downs power line, closes busy Langley road

Glover shut down, traffic re-routed

Langley pot producer buys Aldergrove greenhouse for veggies, flowers

Zenabis is still planning to keep up its bedding plant business as well as legal cannabis.

Township to discuss Aldergrove museum proposal

Langley Township opens door to ‘heritage’ discussion of the former fire hall

Comedians use mousetraps to fundraise for Walnut Grove Secondary track team

The Fidgets comedy trio is putting on a Mousetrap show on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

WATCH: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore the pig moved to his new home in Duncan on Friday, Jan. 25.

RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

Byelections in B.C. don’t often favour sitting governments, voters tend to stay home

Fraser Health warns of reported opioid-laced Xanax found in Lower Mainland

Health authority says there could be ‘large quantities’ ready for distribution

Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased

No winning ticket in latest $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket that matched six-out-of-seven numbers won $300,000

Canadian man found guilty of sexually assaulting wife under threat of deportation

He was found not guilty on five other charges — one of assault and two each of sexual assault and extortion

TransLink investigating allegations mother was berated by bus driver

South Surrey mom Melanie Beacon says a bus driver humiliated her for boarding with a double stroller

Pizzagate: Tiger Woods denied a slice on the fairway

Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Most Read