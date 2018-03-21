Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted for one count of aggravated assault

A 25-year-old Surrey man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a “vicious” attack on an autistic man in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say Ronjot Singh Dhami, of no fixed address, was last known to reside in Surrey.

He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

Peel Regional Police say three men were responsible for the assault that happened at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13 at about 10:45 p.m.

The 29-year-old victim was sitting at the bottom of the stairs of the terminal’s lower level when three men approached.

The suspects surrounded him and “continued to punch and kick the male multiple times” before fleeing.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the attack, police released images of three men, one believed to be from the Lower Mainland.

WATCH: Police provide a video of the assault

Note: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

See also: Suspect in attack on autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

As a result of “overwhelming” tips from the public, investigators identified Dhami as one of the suspects.

Police say Dhami and the two other suspects may still be in the Greater Toronto Area and are “being encouraged to call a lawyer and surrender to police.”

Anyone who sees Dhami or the other suspects is asked to call police immediately.

Police caution the public to not approach the men, as they are considered “extremely dangerous.”

Investigators are still appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelpolice.ca.

