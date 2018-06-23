VIDEO: car crash in front of Langley credit union

Traffic limited to one lane northbound on 202 Street

A tow truck driver prepares to extricate a car that plowed into some bushes in front of the EnVision credit union branch at 64 Avenue and 201 Street. There were no immediately reports of injuries. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A car crash in front of the EnVision credit union branch in Langley tied up traffic for about an hour early Saturday afternoon.

It appeared the driver of a small white sedan lost control at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 202 Street around 1:30 p.m. and plowed into the bushes in the front of the credit union branch.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

A Langley RCMP officer could be observed interviewing an older couple near the scene of the crash.

Traffic was limited to one lane northbound until the vehicle was towed.



