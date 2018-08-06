VIDEO: Car damages hydrant in Langley neighbourhood

Sent high-pressure water high into the air

A car severed a water line in Willoughby early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Township of Langley crews responded to reports of an MVA at 204 Street and 76 Avenue.

A vehicle had gone off the road at a turn in the road striking a fire hydrant.

All occupants of the vehicle escaped without injury.

The hydrant was broken and free-flowing high-pressure water went into the vehicle and several metres into the air.

Crews had to wait for public works to shut down the hydrant and for Clover Towing to remove the vehicle.