VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of Brunette overpass

Dash cam footage shows a vehicle speeding across a Lower Mainland overpass

One person was taken to hospital this week after a vehicle went over the side of a Lower Mainland overpass.

Black Press Media has obtained dash cam footage of the incident on the Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam at 1:11 p.m. on Monday.

A black vehicle is seen speeding up the eastbound onramp from Highway 1. Within seconds, it zoom over the median, flies across the other lanes, and topples over the overpass’s concrete barrier, down an embankment.

Pedestrians are seen running to the vehicle before the footage ends.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Authorities said paramedics arrived within five minutes and took one person to hospital in serious condition. Other emergency crews were called to assist.

The spokesperson did not confirm the age or gender of the victim, nor whether they were the driver or a passenger

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
