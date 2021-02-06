VIDEO: Collision involving freight train and SUV in Langley

A collision involving a train and an SUV took place early Saturday morning Feb. 6, near 216th Street and 96th Avenue (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A collision involving a freight train and an SUV closed off 96th Avenue near 216th Street in Walnut Grove Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

Township of Langley crews arrived to find a freight train blocking the crossing.

They made their way down the tracks several hundred metres to the engine where the train had collided with what appears to be an SUV, severely impacting the driver’s side.

Ambulance crews attended but we’re not observed transporting any victims from the scene.

CN Police are on the scene.

More to come.

