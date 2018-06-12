A container cargo truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

Eastbound traffic limited to a single lane

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley.

The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Damage to the overpass appeared minor, and it remained open to traffic.

