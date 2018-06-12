VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

A container cargo truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley.

The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street.

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:04am PDT

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Well that slowed us down a bit. Just west of 232 on hwy 1. @AM730Traffic @CTVVancouver @NEWS1130Traffic pic.twitter.com/gEsq7DtK7k — Gaelen Norman (@GaelenN) June 12, 2018

Damage to the overpass appeared minor, and it remained open to traffic.

