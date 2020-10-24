VIDEO: Coronavirus precautions speed up the process at Langley polling station

Changes to polling station layout and allowing verbal declarations have reduced delays

Spencer Goodwin said changes resulting from the coronavirus pandemic made voting more efficient when she attended the polling station at Wix-Brown Elementary in Langley on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

At the Wix-Brown Elementary school polling station in Langley, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 B.C. election was everywhere to be seen.

There were hand sanitizers at the entrance and every station, with voting booths widely spaced in a single line to allow social distancing, and a separate exit.

Everyone working in the polling station was wearing personal protective equipment, many combining masks with face shields.

Most voters appeared to be wearing masks, as well.

One volunteer said it had been a busy day for more of the morning, with lineups at the door before the polls opened at 8 a.m., and continuing through most of the morning.

Most people got in and out quickly.

One voter, Spencer Goodwin, who lives nearby the school, said the changes forced by the coronavirus appeared to have had the unintended effect of speeding up the process

“I would say it’s way more efficient,” Goodwin told the Langley Advance Times after she voted on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“It seemed to be batter laid out,” Goodwin remarked, adding that another change, switching to a verbal declaration rather than having voters sign before voting, also reduced delays.

Anyone who didn’t vote by mail or during advanced voting can head to a designated voting station anytime before 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

Anyone who requires assistance with finding their polling station or any other step in the voting process can contact Elections BC directly at 1-800-661-8683.

Results from advanced and same-day voting are expected to start rolling in after 8 p.m., but mail-in ballots won’t be counted for a few more weeks. Official results are expected in the first week of November.

Polling locations:

MAP: Voting locations in Langley

Langley

• Alice Brown Elementary, 20011 44 Ave.

• Blacklock Elementary, 5100 206 St.

• Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave.

• Douglas Park Community School, 5409 206 St.

• Glenwood Elementary, 20785 24 Ave.

• H.D. Stafford Middle School, 20441 Grade Cres.

• Langley Life Tabernacle, 4447 200 St.

• Langley Meadows Community School, 2244 Willoughby Way

• Langley Secondary, 21405 56 Ave.

• Nicomekl Community School, 20050 53 Ave.

• R.C. Garnett Elementary, 7096 201 St.

Langley East

• Alex Hope Elementary, 21150 85 Ave.

• East Bethel Mennonite Church, 24687 56 Ave.

• D.W. Poppy Secondary, 23752 52 Ave.

• Dorothy Peacock Elementary, 20292 91A Ave.

• Fort Langley Elementary, 8877 Bartlett St.

• Gordon Greenwood Elementary, 9175 206 St.

• James Hill Elementary, 22144 Old Yale Rd.

• Langley Fine Arts School, 9096 Trattle St.

• Langley Fundamental Elementary, 21789 50 Ave.

• Lynn Fripps Elementary, 21020 83 Ave.

• R.E. Mountain Secondary, 7755 202A St.

• Richard Bulpitt Elementary, 20965 77A Ave.

• Topham Elem School, 21555 91 Ave.

• Walnut Grove Secondary, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.

• West Langley Elementary, 9403 212 St.

• Wix-Brown Elementary, 23851 24 Ave.

• Yorkson Creek Middle School, 20686 84 Ave.

Candidates running in the riding:

Langley East riding

BC NDP candidate Megan Dykeman

BC Libertarian candidate Alex Joehl

BC Liberal candidate Margaret Kunst

BC Independent candidate Tara Reeve

BC Conservative candidate Ryan Warawa

BC Green candidate Cheryl Wiens

Langley riding

BC Conservative candidate Shelly Jan

BC Green candidate Bill Masse

BC NDP candidate Andrew Mercier

BC Liberal candidate Mary Polak

