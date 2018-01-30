VIDEO: Council debates Brookswood housing project

An 84-unit project is proposed near Dale Ball Passive Park and Brookswood Secondary.

A planned 84-home development on 20 acres in Brookswood drew a few concerns about trees and traffic, but passed its first hurdle at Monday night’s Langley Township council meeting.

Council voted five to three in favour of the first and second readings of the rezoning bylaw for the application.

The proposed lots, which run from 33A Avenue to 35A Avenue on the east side of 208th Street, are slightly to the south of Brookswood Secondary and to the across the street from the Dale Ball Passive Park.

Councillors Kim Richter and Petrina Arnason worried about the loss of trees on the site, and Coun. Blair Whitmarsh asked about traffic plans for the areas given speeds of some drivers on 208th Street.

The project passed first and second reading by a 5-3 vote, with Richter, Arnason, and Coun. David Davis opposed.

The proposal was submitted last spring, before the Township council approved the new Brookswood-Fernridge Official Community Plan (OCP).

While any future developments will have to be planned under the rules of the new OCP, development projects that were put forward before that vote are being allowed to proceed through the rezoning process.

