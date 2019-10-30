VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Highway drivers had a bit of a surprise Tuesday, when a cow tumbled out of a livestock trailer on Highway 1 in Chilliwack and spent some time on the highway-side pastures.

Harrison resident John Allen was following the truck and trailer around 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 29), and was driving between the Yale and Lickman Road exits when he noticed the trailer’s sliding doors were ajar.

“A snout appears first and then a cow’s face, pushing the sliding door open,” Allen said in a Facebook post. “I pull into the fast lane (luckily empty), accelerate and honk the driver, making chopping hand signals to indicate a problem with his sliding doors.”

The driver pulled over to the shoulder, Allen said, and a cow tumbled out of the back doors.

“I called 911 and had some trouble convincing the dispatcher I was serious,” Allen said in his post.

According to a tweet from AM730, people were out on the side of the highway trying to chase the errant bovine down.

According to Allen’s account, although he was driving away before the cow was caught, the escapee seems to be all right.


