VIDEO: Crash at 208th and Fraser Hwy. draws police, fire and ambulance crews to scene

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 208th St. and Fraser Hwy. Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

Around 8:15 a.m. an eyewitness said one vehicle heading west on Fraser Hwy. hit another vehicle heading south on 208th and skidded down the road toward 207th St.

No serious injuries were reported, and traffic through the intersection was restricted while police took statements.

