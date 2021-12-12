Police, fire and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle crash at 208th St. and Fraser Hwy. Sunday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crash at 208th and Fraser Hwy. draws police, fire and ambulance crews to scene

Traffic through intersection restricted

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 208th St. and Fraser Hwy. Sunday morning, Dec. 12.

Around 8:15 a.m. an eyewitness said one vehicle heading west on Fraser Hwy. hit another vehicle heading south on 208th and skidded down the road toward 207th St.

No serious injuries were reported, and traffic through the intersection was restricted while police took statements.

