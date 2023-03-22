VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

Emergency crews have the area around 202nd Street cordoned off

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An area in Walnut Grove is closed off as police investigate a Wednesday morning crash at the roundabout and 202nd Street.

The on and off ramps to Highway 1 are closed due to the serious crash.

Langley RMCP Cpl. Craig van Herk said two people, the drivers, were taken to area hospitals.

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle,” he said.

ICARS, the integrated collision analyst and reconstruction team is on scene.

⚠️REMINDER – #BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incident has closed both 202nd HOV ramps. Crews are on scene. Please watch for traffic control and pass with caution. #Langley

ℹ️https://t.co/dssXiJTnef pic.twitter.com/qoGf0hL1IC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2023

