Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

Emergency crews have the area around 202nd Street cordoned off

An area in Walnut Grove is closed off as police investigate a Wednesday morning crash at the roundabout and 202nd Street.

The on and off ramps to Highway 1 are closed due to the serious crash.

Langley RMCP Cpl. Craig van Herk said two people, the drivers, were taken to area hospitals.

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle,” he said.

ICARS, the integrated collision analyst and reconstruction team is on scene.

.

.

.

• Watch for more as details become available…

Langley RCMPLangley Township

 

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmo man arrested in Shuswap RV park after 5-hour standoff
Next story
First Nation chooses affluent Vancouver launch pad to reform Indigenous child welfare

Just Posted

A man enters Bed Bath & Beyond in Langley in March. All of the stores across Canada, including their sister Buy Buy Baby stores, are shutting down. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
What’s next for Langley malls after Nordsrom, Bed Bath & Beyond close?

Emergency personnel were called to a crash on 202nd Street near the Highway 1 interchange Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

Langley Minor Hockey Association hosted 36 teams and nearly 500 players at Langley Sportsplex for the second annual Jean Adams Memorial tournament from Friday, March 17th and Sunday March 19th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 2nd annual Jean Adams Memorial hockey tournament draws close to 500 U6-U9 players to Langley

More than 20 teams competed in the first Queen Vicki tournament since the pandemic to be held by the Vancouver Gay Volleyball Association, at its new venue, the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday March 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A new home at Langley Events Centre for Queen Vicki volleyball tournament