VIDEO: Crash closes North Langley Highway 1 interchange and sends two to hospital

An area in Walnut Grove is closed off as police investigate a Wednesday morning crash at the roundabout and 202nd Street.
The on and off ramps to Highway 1 are closed due to the serious crash.
Langley RMCP Cpl. Craig van Herk said two people, the drivers, were taken to area hospitals.
“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle,” he said.
ICARS, the integrated collision analyst and reconstruction team is on scene.
⚠️REMINDER – #BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incident has closed both 202nd HOV ramps. Crews are on scene. Please watch for traffic control and pass with caution. #Langley
ℹ️https://t.co/dssXiJTnef pic.twitter.com/qoGf0hL1IC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 22, 2023
