VIDEO: crash cuts power to hundreds in Langley

A repair crew member examines the damage at the scene of a single vehicle crash that snapped a utility pole and cut power to hundreds of Langley residents Wednesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A crash that snapped a utility pole on 200 Street near 48 Avenue in Langley cut power to about 600 B.C. Hydro customers and blocked off northbound traffic for several hours Wednesday morning.

Langley RCMP reported it was the result of a single vehicle crash shortly before 3 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

B.C. Hydro reported the affected area was east of 198C Street, west of 204A Street, north of 44th Avenue and south of 201A Street.

Estimated time for power to be restored was 10:30 a.m.

