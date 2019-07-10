A repair crew member examines the damage at the scene of a single vehicle crash that snapped a utility pole and cut power to hundreds of Langley residents Wednesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: crash cuts power to hundreds in Langley

Northbound traffic blocked on 200 Street

A crash that snapped a utility pole on 200 Street near 48 Avenue in Langley cut power to about 600 B.C. Hydro customers and blocked off northbound traffic for several hours Wednesday morning.

Langley RCMP reported it was the result of a single vehicle crash shortly before 3 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

B.C. Hydro reported the affected area was east of 198C Street, west of 204A Street, north of 44th Avenue and south of 201A Street.

Estimated time for power to be restored was 10:30 a.m.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

Just Posted

VIDEO: crash cuts power to hundreds in Langley

Northbound traffic blocked on 200 Street

Langley-based Trinity Western University sprinter will run for Great Britain

Praise Olatoke from Scotland named to British team for European Under-20 Championships

$9800 donation to Langley Sources Food Bank

Save-On-Foods raises funds during “Share it Forward” campaign

Langley Xtreme 03 win silver in the Lower Mainland Cup

First Cup medal since 2014 for team

Big Brothers Big Sisters make big bucks with bottles

$1,447 raised at bottle drive held at Alex Hope Elementary last Saturday

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Most Read