A minivan ended up on its roof after a collision with an SUV at the intersection of 203 Street and Logan Avenue in Langley City on Wednesday April 29th around 5 p.m. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Video: Crash flips van in Langley City, blocks intersection

No serious injuries reported

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash in Langley City that damaged at leastone vehicle, left another on its roof, but didn’t result in any serious injuries.

Traffic is expected to be tied up for some time as crews mop up after the accident at 203rd Street and Logan just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

A northbound black SUV was entering the intersection at 203rd Street, crossing Logan Avenue, when witnesses say a burgandy mini-van “blew through the red light” and struck the front end of SUV.

The eastbound mini-van came to rest flipped on to its roof along Logan, near the base of the rail overpass.

While occupants of the van were able to get out on their own, first aid was administered. Meanwhile, the male SUV driver suffered only minor injuries and was described by witnesses as being in shock.

Onlookers speculated his vehicle would likely be a write off.

