Firefighters examine a damaged vehicle on Hwy. 1 in the westbound lane near the 232 Street overpass in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A crash backed up traffic on Hwy. 1 through Langley Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.

Police and fire crews attended the scene in the westbound left lane of the freeway just before the 232 overpass. Traffic was backed up all the way to 272 Street at one point, according to one report.

One vehicle that was surrounded by orange traffic cones could be seen with front-end damage.

It took more than an hour to clear the scene.