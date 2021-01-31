VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Glover Road

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times) A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times) A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times) A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times) A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times) A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times)

Traffic was tied up while crews worked to clear badly damaged vehicles from the scene of a collision on Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31.

Around 1:30pm Sunday afternoon, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a serious MVA in the 6800 block of Glover Road, just north of Crush Crescent, in the Milner neighbourhood.

They arrived to find two vehicles and a moving truck involved in an offset head-on collision.

It appears there were only minor injuries to the parties involved.

The crash did, however, cause significant damage and forced Glover to be closed.

This is only a few metres away from the intersection of 216th Street and Glover Roard that was recently announced to be receiving an upgrade and traffic signal.

