VIDEO: 40 firefighters battle blaze in Aldergrove, one person treated for minor burns

Township firefighters were called to the 25200-block of 16 Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a mobile home fire. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)Township firefighters were called to the 25200-block of 16 Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a mobile home fire. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a Monday night fire in Aldergrove.

Forty Township firefighters responded to the scene in the 25200-block of 16 Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

“First arriving crews from Aldergrove fire station reported a mobile home… 100 per cent involved upon arrival,” explained Andy Hewitson, Township assistant fire chief.

Crews reacted quickly to protect a nearby building containing several gas cylinders from also becoming involved, he added.

It was a challenging blaze for firefighters to battle after a sheet metal roof had come down and covered the debris, according to Bryant Ross, district chief.

“Excellent effort and cooperation by all paid-call and career members on scene.” Ross said.

The blaze was battled entirely by Township tanker trucks as fire hydrants are not available in the area.

“Using this system a tanker truck from each of the seven stations responds to become a portable water supply with one truck emptying its tank while others wait to deliver their supply,” Hewitson explained. “Once empty the trucks then respond to the closest water supply to refill and get back in line.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but Hewitson believes it was related to a wood burning fireplace.

The area was closed to traffic while crews extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene.

Most Read