VIDEO: Critter Care in Langley cancels annual open house

Annual event in the past has helped the non-profit raise $30,000

A typically well attended open house will not be moving ahead this year at Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The annual open house weekend is the only two days in the day the centre is open to the public. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A highly anticipated annual event at Critter Care Wildlife Society has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The rescue facility located in Langley is open to the public only two days of the year during its annual open house, but this year’s event will not be moving ahead.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Critter Care open house 2019

In the past, fees collected from admission to the event has raised as much as $30,000 for the society, funds that are used to buy medicine and specialized food for the critters.

“We’re sorry that our open house needed to be cancelled. However, if you still would like to have one or more animal sponsorships… you can,” the wildlife rescue centre wrote in an online post.

Available critters include bear, beaver, fawn, otter, raccoon, skunk, rabbit and chipmunk.

Those interested in sponsorship can mail a cheque for the amount of $25 to the facility (481 – 216th St., Langley, B.C. V2Z 1R6) including the name of the critter to be sponsored.

READ MORE:

COVID-19 also forced the non-profit charity to cancel internships from abroad and they are now in search of locals to fill those positions.

“During an intern’s stay they will live on site; they are provided free lodging and food as they typically raise animals from a few weeks old and require feeding around the clock,” Critter Care wrote in an online posting.

“Interns are required to go on various rescues and sometimes they have the option to go on a release and watch their grown babies get introduced into the wild.”

To learn more and apply visit www.crittercarewildlife.org/what-we-do.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal Sheltersanimal welfareCoronavirusLangley