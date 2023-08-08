A woman (seen at the counter, light blue shirt) throws her gelato at employees at Chantilly Gelato and Cafe in Harrison Hot Springs during the B.C. Day long weekend. (Screenshot/Harrison Hot Springs News and Views)

A woman (seen at the counter, light blue shirt) throws her gelato at employees at Chantilly Gelato and Cafe in Harrison Hot Springs during the B.C. Day long weekend. (Screenshot/Harrison Hot Springs News and Views)

VIDEO: Customer throws gelato at Harrison shop employees, storms out

Locals, visitors quick to defend beachfront gelato shop

The Harrison Hot Springs community is coming to the defense of their local gelato shop after an angry customer hurled the gelato toward two employees during the B.C. Day long weekend.

Surveillance footage from the Chantilly Gelato and Cafe (234 Esplanade Avenue) posted was recently posted to local social media groups. The 21-second clip shows a woman at the front of a crowded line getting into an argument with two employees. The woman is seen tossing the gelato at them and leaves. One employee brushes something off the other, and the clip ends.

Though there is audio on the surveillance clip, it’s unclear what the exchange is specifically about.

Comments on Facebook group “Harrison Hot Springs News and Views” have been supportive of the business and its employees.

“That’s disgusting!” wrote Shari Leigan-Testani. “I’m sure the girls deal with difficult people all the time. Kudos to them for remaining calm and professional.”

Chantilly is usually very busy during the summer and is well-reviewed by locals and visitors alike.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Agassiz RCMP via their non-emergency line at 604-796-2211.

@AdamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Harrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Adams Lake fire ‘moving slowly’, no significant growth reported
Next story
Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Just Posted

Chambers of Commerce from Abbotsford, Langley Township/City, Mission, and Chilliwack united to call for expedited Highway 1 expansion as far as Chilliwack on Aug. 8, 2023. (Province of B.C.)
Fraser Valley chambers push for highway widening as far as Chilliwack

Glover Road overpass being demolished. (Murray Sinclair/Special to Black Press Media)
Trans-Canada Highway construction ongoing through Langley

Bandits’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili secured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Ottawa as Vancouver earned its third road victory of the year on Thursday, July 27, and got some momentum heading into Championship Weekend at Langley Events Centre August 9-13. (Vancouver Bandits file)
Vancouver Bandits to play Calgary Surge in CEBL western final

An oak tree split in two and fell on a family’s new home in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Special to The News)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Florida is (financially) unsustainable