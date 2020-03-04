VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

A man was airlifted to hospital from South Langley late Wednesday afternoon.

A cyclist was found in a ditch in the 19800-block of 8th Avenue in Langley just before 5 p.m.

It’s unclear if the man was struck by a passing vehicle or suffered a medical issue that caused him to crash into the ditch, witnesses on scene explained.

A passerby stopped to assist, reportedly performing CPR on him until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The road was blocked off for some time, as Langley RCMP investigated the incident.

• More information to come as it’s available

