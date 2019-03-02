VIDEO: Damaged power pole closes southbound traffic on Langley road

A damaged power pole closed down the southbound lanes of Glover Road. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A damaged power pole closed down the southbound lanes of Glover Road near 64 Avenue in Langley Township for several hours around noon Saturday.

Traffic was being redirected onto 64 Avenue while repair crews were at work.

It appeared the transformer on the pole was still smoking after several hours, and there was evidence the broken pole had suffered extensive charring where it had snapped in two, dangling from wires attached to other utility poles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the damaged pole was the cause of a substantial power outage in Langley the same day.