A damaged power pole closed down the southbound lanes of Glover Road. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Damaged power pole closes southbound traffic on Langley road

Vehicles re-routed off Glover onto 64 Avenue

A damaged power pole closed down the southbound lanes of Glover Road near 64 Avenue in Langley Township for several hours around noon Saturday.

Traffic was being redirected onto 64 Avenue while repair crews were at work.

It appeared the transformer on the pole was still smoking after several hours, and there was evidence the broken pole had suffered extensive charring where it had snapped in two, dangling from wires attached to other utility poles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

READ MORE: Power outages in Langley

It wasn’t immediately clear if the damaged pole was the cause of a substantial power outage in Langley the same day.

