VIDEO: Dinner for Ukraine, served by RCMP and fire officers, nets $10,000 for relief

An overflow crowd of 240 people packed the banquet hall at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch on Saturday, May 28, for a fundraising dinner of perogies, cabbage rolls, and sausage, served by Langley Mounties and firefighters in full dress uniform.

The “Just Cause” meal for Ukraine relief was the work of RCMP Const. Dennis Bell and Veronica Cave, owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergrove – with the space and kitchen facilities donated by the legion.

Bell had the idea after an earlier fundraiser by Cave raised money by selling perogies.

A delighted Bell was almost speechless at the sight of the crowd.

“This has exceeded all of my expectations,” Bell told the Langley Advance Times.

“The community has been amazing.”

In the kitchen, Cave was issuing last-minute instructions to the volunteer police and fire servers, warning them they would have to move fast once the meals were ready.

By Cave’s initial rough estimate, the event raised “close to” $10,000, and there was talk of holding another.

“We want to get through this one first, before we think down the road,” she laughed.

One of the servers was the head of the RCMP detachment, Supt. Adrian Marsden.

“I just wanted to give our thanks to all the members of the community that came out to support this event,” Marsden said, praising the partnership of Bell and Cave.

“Together they managed to harness a mass of volunteers from the community, the Township of Langley fire department, and several of our own officers – all giving their time on days off work,” he added.

”Thanks to those that attended, the sale of 240 tickets provided some of the invaluable support needed for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and their efforts to provide medical supplies to the millions of Ukrainians currently displaced from their homes.”

Among the attendees, Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta called it a “fantastic event” and thanked the legion for hosting.

“It is really encouraging to see how our community comes together for an important cause,” van Popta commented.

“As Canadians we want to do everything possible for the people of Ukraine, and I will continue to urge the federal government to not only provide military support but also open up our country to those in need of refuge.”

Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese urged support for the people of Ukraine.

“All we can do is keep them in our hearts and pray for them,” Froese said. “And open your wallets provide the funds so we can support the families that have been so devastated by this horrible tragic war that should have number have happened in the first place.”

Acting Langley City mayor Rudy Storteboom said the Ukrainians are victim of a “terrible, maniacal regime.”

“Like you, I have seen the images coming out of Ukraine on the TV – like you I am gutted by what I see,” Storteboom expanded.

“I cannot image living in that situation. these people are like us, they just want to make a living and raise their family in a safe place and have a good life.”

More pictures from the dinner can be viewed at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.