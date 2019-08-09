Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

VIDEO: ‘Do you listen to music in your plane?: Junior reporters grill airshow pilots

Eight kids asked questions of a pilot flying this weekend at the Abbotsford International Airshow

Eight young reporters got answers and advice from several veteran pilots prior to the start of this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow.

The reporters, who had won a contest for the right to take part, asked the pilots about their careers and any insight they had on what it took to take to the air.

Their questions ranged from the pilots’ favourite tricks and what it is like to fly upside down to whether they listen to music while in the cockpit and what they do if they get hungry.

The young reporters had won a contest to take part in the press conference, which was presented by Black Press.

See the full press conference below:

 

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Previous story
Conquering a fear of heights: going skydiving with the SkyHawks
Next story
Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

Just Posted

Township staff report paves the way for Fort Langley building demolitions

Council is expected to vote on whether to allow the buildings to come down at its Sept. 9 meeting.

Abbotsford Airshow takes off for 57th annual event

Event opens Friday with Twilight Show and continues all weekend

Drones not allowed at Abbotsford Airshow, police warn

Authorization to use drones in controlled airspace is rarely granted

Langley RCMP piecing together teen’s final hours

Authorities want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Restrictions loosened for convicted rapist and kidnapper

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

The teen, 17, was allegedly carrying bear spray and a machete

Conquering a fear of heights: going skydiving with the SkyHawks

News reporter Patrick Penner free-falls from 12,000 feet above Abbotsford

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read