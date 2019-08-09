VIDEO: ‘Do you listen to music in your plane?: Junior reporters grill airshow pilots

Eight kids asked questions of a pilot flying this weekend at the Abbotsford International Airshow

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight young reporters got answers and advice from several veteran pilots prior to the start of this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow.

The reporters, who had won a contest for the right to take part, asked the pilots about their careers and any insight they had on what it took to take to the air.

Their questions ranged from the pilots’ favourite tricks and what it is like to fly upside down to whether they listen to music while in the cockpit and what they do if they get hungry.

The young reporters had won a contest to take part in the press conference, which was presented by Black Press.

See the full press conference below:

