VIDEO: Drive-by shooting in Abbotsford

Shots fired shortly after midnight

Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired last night in the 2100 block of Emerson Street and have confirmed that the house was hit by bullets.

Const. Jody Thomas said the drive-by shooting took place just before midnight. The four occupants in the residence were not injured, she said.

Patrol officers and the Lower Mainland Integrated Dog Service canvassed the area and searched for people or vehicles that might have been involved.

Thomas said witnesses reported seeing a dark-coloured SUV with a silver stripe on the side fleeing the area.

“The motive for this incident is unclear at this time,” she said.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

