VIDEO: Drive-thru food drive debuting at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre on Saturday

First-ever event allows locals to donate to Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford to aid during holidays

Katrina Owens, the marketing manager for Highstreet Shopping Centre, is hoping for a big turnout at the first-ever drive-thru food drive on Saturday.

The first-ever drive-thru food bank is set to take over Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre this Saturday (Nov. 21) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will support the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford in advance of the holiday season, and give all those who donate the opportunity to win a $1,000 Highstreet gift card.

In addition, the first 100 vehicles to drop off a bag of donations at the drive-thru will receive a Herschel backpack valued at over $75.

Katrina Owens, the marketing manager for Highstreet, and Dave Murray from Archway Community Services stated they are looking forward to the big day and that the donations will make life easier for those less fortunate in Abbotsford.

For more information, visit highstreetfv.com/happening/drive-thru-food-drive/.

abbotsfordFood Bank