VIDEO: Driver involved in Langley rollover crash was 16 and had more passengers than allowed

Violation tickets expected in Tuesday morning crash in the 5000 block of 236th Street

A driver involved in a Langley rollover crash on Tuesday, March 30, was 16 and was transporting more passengers than driving regulation for young drivers allow, according to a Langley RCMP report.

A Ford Explorer went off the road in the 5000 block of 236th Street around 11:30 that morning, knocking down a tree and landing on its roof.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly said there were four occupants, who were able to exit the vehicle without assistance.

“Speed may have been a factor,” Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

No serious injuries were reported, but all four were transported to hospital for assessment.

Violation tickets were expected to be issued, Largy said.

Under B.C. regulations, a 16-year-old driver can operate a vehicle with a learner’s licence under restrictions that include having a supervisor, 25 or older, with a valid Class 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 licence, sitting in the front passenger seat.

Only one other person is allowed to ride as a passenger, in addition to the supervisor, when a driver with an “L” licence is at the wheel.

Area resident Chris Buczacky, who said the road is often used by students at the nearby school, described hearing a car driving at an apparent high rate of speed, then the sound of a crash and “a tumbling noise.”

The vehicle ended up in the front yard of Sharon Svensrud, who heard the crash and at first thought it was a garbage truck.

“I looked out the window and saw this truck upside-down and the tree broken in the yard,” she said.

Svensrud reported seeing multiple people exit the vehicle.

“They just came from the high school,” she said about the individuals who exited the vehicle.

One tall tree was knocked down by the force of the impact, which snapped its trunk and covered the car with branches.

