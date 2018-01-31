VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Langley crash

Charges recommended in Tuesday night pile-up

A driver suffering a drug overdose was involved in a traffic accident in Langley Tuesday night.

Just before 6 p.m. in the evening, Township of Langley crews responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at 200 Street and 72 Avenue in Willoughby.

RCMP said one vehicle was heading east on 72 when it allegedly ran a red light and hit a second vehicle.

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing but with a pulse.

Paramedics worked on the male on the road and administered Narcan which brought him back to consciousness.

Police said it appears both drugs and alcohol were involved.

Langley RCMP Traffic Services is investigating.

Charges are expected to be recommended against the driver, a 54-year-old man from Maple Ridge.

Traffic was snarled in all directions while emergency responders tended to those involved and cleaned up the mess.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services


