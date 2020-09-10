VIDEO: Driver ticketed after head-on collision in Langley

Occupants of both vehicles walked away with no reported injuries after a head-on collision in the 19900-block of 80th Avenue in Langley on Sept. 9, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Occupants of two vehicles are lucky to have walked away with no reported injuries after colliding head-on in Langley Wednesday evening.

The crash between a Nissan truck and a Mini Cooper in the 19900-block of 80th Avenue was reported to Langley RCMP just after 8:30 p.m.

“It is believed the Nissan was westbound on 80th Avenue and the Mini attempted a south turn on 199 Street,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, with the Langley RCMP.

As a result of the collision RCMP issued a violation ticket to the driver of the Cooper for failing to yield on a left turn, she said.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage.

After the collision the Mini Cooper caught fire and was extinguished by firefighters, according to a witness on the scene.

The occupants did not report any injuries and the vehicles were towed from the scene.

