VIDEO: Drone footage of smoky skies over Cultus Lake

Aerial perspective on the scene as bad air quality in the Fraser Valley persists

Still from drone footage over Cultus Lake taken on Sept. 12, 2020. (Next1.tech)

Smoke-filled skies endured in the Fraser Valley over the weekend as a result of wildfires burning in the western United States.

Views from the ground block out the mountains and from the skies the scene is much the same.

Drone footage submitted to Black Press Media by Next1.tech taken over Cultus Lake near Chilliwack on Sept. 12, 2020 show a bleak scene on what would have been an otherwise clear day.

