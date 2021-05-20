VIDEO: Early morning fire lights up Abbotsford Bottle Depot

A fire has damaged the Abbotsford Bottle Depot on Walsh Ave earlier this morning. (Tyson Heggie photo)

A fire tore through the Abbotsford Bottle Depot on Walsh Avenue early on Thursday morning, and the facility is now temporarily closed as a result.

Twitter user @theggie94 shared photos and video from the scene, stating that the blaze began at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning. He noted that the blaze was contained quickly, but not without damage to the building.

@GlobalBC @CBCVancouver @AbbyNews Around 4am this morning the Abbotsford Bottle Depot was ignited on fire. Police arrived right away while fire took approx 10min to arrive. Fire was out in about 5min after they arrived pic.twitter.com/AkePlFnwt1 — Tyson Heggie (@theggie94) May 20, 2021

It appears that the Abbotsford Police Department are investigating the scene, and a nearby road has been closed.

More to come.

