VIDEO: Elderly man drowns at Langley houseboat community

Police say the man suffered a medical event and fell into the water

An elderly man drowned Thursday morning after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the water at Grant’s Landing in North Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An elderly man has drowned after suffering a medical event and falling into the water near the Grant’s Landing houseboat dock in North Langley Thursday, May 13.

The man fell into the water just before 10:25 a.m., according to Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

BC Ambulance, Township firefighters, and Langley RCMP all responded to the incident but could not resuscitate the victim.

Grant’s Landing is a houseboat marina near the end of 208th Street on the Fraser River. It is Langley’s only permanent houseboat community.

