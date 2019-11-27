VIDEO: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Abbotsford

Crews are on scene on Lefeuvre Road and have road blocked in both directions

Crews are on scene at a large structure fire on Lefeuvre Road. (Patrick Penner/Abbotsford News)

Traffic being redirected on Lefeuvre Road. (Patrick Penner/Abbotsford News)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Abbotsford.

“An investigation will be underway after the fire has been put out. Investigators have been dispatched,” said Alex Michell, public affairs officer for the City of Abbotsford.

Smoke can be seen rising from what looks to be the Merom Farms property on Lefeuvre Road just north of King Road.

Lefeuvre Road is blocked by emergency crews in both directions. Commercial trucks are being redirected on the one-lane street.

“Access to Lefeuvre Road will remain closed until emergency personnel complete their work,” Michell said.

Initial reports of the fire came in at around 7 a.m.