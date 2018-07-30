VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

The sounds of sirens could be heard around the city Monday evening after a brief thunder and lightning storm swept over the Williams Lake area.

Local fire departments could be seen responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires at about 10 p.m. due to the storm, which brought with it thunder and lightning, but no rain.

Departments, such as the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department, confirmed via social media they were responding to the reports of lightning-caused fires in their area.

Related: Horsefly and Quesnel Lake areas hit by several lightning strikes Tuesday

Related: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cariboo

Guillermo Angel captured an image and video of lightning at the end of South Lakeside Drive, in the Russet Bluff area.

Fire trucks were also seen on Dog Creek Road.

Williams Lake Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock confirmed at 11:35 pm that firefighters were responding to a forest fire off of Highway 20 with 22 members, four apparatus and two tenders from Wildwood.

Warnock asked that the public stay away to let the firefighters do their work.

He noted that the fire was about 100 feet by 80 feet in size or more when they arrived on scene and caused by lightning.

Warnock said crews did a good job of knocking the fire down, but were on scene for some time before they are finished.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod
Next story
New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

Just Posted

LISTEN: Langley historians reflect on wartime and coins

Valley Voices recounts Canada’s role in ending the Great War.

Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod

Tamara Jansen wanting to be MP for Cloverdale-Langley City following next year’s federal election.

“Toad crossing” signs go up in Langley neighbourhood

Warning message part of a campaign to protect migrating toadlets

New Langley Rams coach recruited what he believes is a winning team

Matt Blokker has solidified a strong new lineup of junior football players to represent Langley.

Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Scorching temperatures expected to abate in the coming days

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Police investigating after vehicle driven through crowd at Lower Mainland music festival

No serious injuries after incident at festival near Agassiz

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read