(Screengrab/Robyn Vanderdeen video)

VIDEO: Emotional reunion after firefighters rescue dog from Langley City condo fire

Hours-long fire guts Langley City’s Madison Place condo building, displaces tenants Friday night

Langley City firefighters rescued a tenant’s dog, trapped after a fire ravaged her four-storey condo building Friday night.

The emotional moment – reportedly one of many – was caught on tape at around 9:15 p.m., five hours after flames broke out in the 19700-block of 56 Avenue.

A witness recorded the reunion between the pup, and owner, who had just escaped the building.

“They saved her dog,” the witness said. The tenant crumpled to 56 Avenue in tears upon seeing her missing pet.

Tonight, the tenant is one of many that will be put up in a hotel, confirmed staff Sgt. Mitch Fox of the Langley RCMP.

Thankfully, it will not be without her canine companion.

The fire which gutted the upper floor of Madison Place broke out sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. 

No injuries have been reported, according to Langley Township fire chief Stephen Gamble.

RELATED: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Just Posted

VIDEO: Emotional reunion after firefighters rescue dog from Langley City condo fire

Hours-long fire guts Langley City’s Madison Place condo building, displaces tenants Friday night

VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Residents fled flames just before 6 p.m.

Flowers pay tribute to Langley mayor’s late wife

The late Debbie Froese will live on with all the bright red daylilies that will brandish her name

COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley declared over

There are no outbreaks in long term care or assisted living facilities in the Fraser Health region

VIDEO: Impromptu car show held Friday nights at Langley Mall raises noise and COVID concerns

Classic car enthusiasts moved gathering at 192nd street to Army and Navy parking lot in mid-June

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others

Black, Indigenous and Middle Eastern people filed 20 per cent of all complaints with the OPCC

BC Liberals barred from Vancouver Pride Parade if Chilliwack-Kent MLA isn’t ousted

Society that runs the annual parade says failure to do so shows the party is tolerant of homophobia

Most Read