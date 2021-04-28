Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Langley RCMP is asking the public to assist with a recent sexual assault investigation by reviewing surveillance and / or dash camera footage.

Five separate females were approached by a male who made them feel uncomfortable. Two of the five women were physically touched by the male.

The first assault was reported to take place at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 22nd and all of the interactions are believed to have occurred over the next one hour.

The first female was approached by the suspect as she got off the bus at 210th Street and 94B Avenue.

The male suspect allegedly approached the others in the same area along 210th Street, over to 208th Street and in the walking paths in the area.

The male is described as being in his late teens, early 20’s, brown, curly Afro-like hair and he was wearing red Nike slides, a Hurley grey t-shirt and green camo pants low down over some black athletic shorts. He later removed the pants and wore only the shorts.

Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with the Langley RCMP, said investigators have identified a suspect, a 20-year-old from Maple Ridge they believe to be responsible for the assaults, “and in order to further the investigation, they are asking people in the area to review both their home surveillance and dash camera footage during this time.”

It is hoped there may be video of the various interactions. If you have any information that might assist with this investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231

