VIDEO: Expect detours in Langley City until Monday for hockey festival

Street closures are in effect from today (Thursday) until early Monday for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Some areas of downtown Langley City are closed to traffic until early Monday, Jan. 14. (Mirand Fatur/Black Press)

Today (Jan. 10) marks the start of road closures in downtown Langley in preparation for the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour weekend.

Motorists are advised that 56 Avenue and the City-owned Glover Road parking lot will be open to access the Fraser Highway one way section.

Fraser Highway from 203rd Street to 204th Street and sections of Glover Road will be closed from Thursday morning. to Monday, Jan. 14 until 4 a.m. for the event. Local businesses and offices should be open their regular hours but must be accessed on foot.

Motorists should drive with caution and obey traffic control personnel, and use alternate routes for the duration of this road closure.

Coast Mountain Bus will be rerouting affected bus routes and transit riders should check TransLink for temporary bus stop locations.