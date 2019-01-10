Some areas of downtown Langley City are closed to traffic until early Monday, Jan. 14. (Mirand Fatur/Black Press)

VIDEO: Expect detours in Langley City until Monday for hockey festival

Street closures are in effect from today (Thursday) until early Monday for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Today (Jan. 10) marks the start of road closures in downtown Langley in preparation for the Rogers Hometown Hockey tour weekend.

Motorists are advised that 56 Avenue and the City-owned Glover Road parking lot will be open to access the Fraser Highway one way section.

Fraser Highway from 203rd Street to 204th Street and sections of Glover Road will be closed from Thursday morning. to Monday, Jan. 14 until 4 a.m. for the event. Local businesses and offices should be open their regular hours but must be accessed on foot.

Motorists should drive with caution and obey traffic control personnel, and use alternate routes for the duration of this road closure.

Coast Mountain Bus will be rerouting affected bus routes and transit riders should check TransLink for temporary bus stop locations.

 

Langley City’s map on the temporary road closures in place until Monday, Jan. 14.

Previous story
Man steals elderly Chilliwack couple’s car as husband helps wife into wheelchair
Next story
FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations

Just Posted

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Surrey man wins new Toyota, gifts it to his daughter

Surrey’s Jim Sproule drove away with a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Langley Toyotatown on Jan. 4.

Langley basketball star Jadon Cohee returns

Former Walnut Grove Gator, now a member of the UBC Thunderbirds, plays Trinity Western Spartans

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

VIDEO: Expect detours in Langley City until Monday for hockey festival

Street closures are in effect from today (Thursday) until early Monday for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations

Nearly 5,000 special agents, intelligence analysts and other staff are currently furloughed

Wind, heat, weight all factors in fatal B.C. plane crash: investigators

The pilot was killed and three passengers were hurt in the crash on the Sunshine Coast last summer

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline in speech to B.C. supporters

The Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline is a key part of a $40-billion LNG Canada project

Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

They plan to meet with RCMP again Thursday to discuss details

5 to start your day

Langley mother accused of killing daughter, 7, back in court, date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding and more

$74M not enough to cut Canada’s refugee claim backlog: internal documents

The agency will need twice as much money as it is expected to get

Vatican launches track team of Swiss Guards, nuns

The Vatican is looking to participate in competitions that had cultural or symbolic value

WADA starts work on copying doping data in Moscow lab

Russia was punished for doping at the last Winter Olympics

Most Read