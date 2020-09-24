Crews were busy the morning of Sept. 24, 2020 clearing storm drains as the first storm of the fall season hit Langley. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fall storm hits Langley, leaves hundreds without power

Risk of thunderstorm remain in Thursday forecast

The first storm of the fall didn’t let up in Langley and the community is now working to repair the damage.

Thursday morning many woke up to pelting rainfall, thunder and no power.

Currently crews are working to restore power to more than 800 BC Hydro customers and clearing storm drains clogged with debris.

In Brookswood, trees came down on power lines just after 7 a.m. leaving more than 700 BC Hydro customers without power. The impacted area is east of 198th Street, west of 208th Street, south of 46A Avenue and just north of 40th Avenue.

BC Hydro estimates to have crews on scene by 9:15 a.m. No word yet when power will be restored to the area.

Trees also knocked down wires on a section of Old Yale Road.

As a result the Township has temporarily closed Old Yale Park (Old Yale Road and 224th Street).

Fourteen BC Hydro customers are impacted in the area between the 22500-block and 23100-block of Old Yale Road.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, but no word yet when power will be restored. The outage was first reported at 7:45 a.m.

Lastly, nearly 60 BC Hydro customers between 240B Street and 248th Street, north of 48th Avenue and south of 52nd Avenue lost power just before 7:30 a.m. due to downed wires.

Crews are on scene and anticipate having power restored before 10 a.m.

However, heavy rain, wind and risk of a thunderstorm remain in the forecast for Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday will see about 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 15 C and a low of 13 C.

Showers will continue overnight and another 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is expected with wind speeds reaching 40 to 60 km/h.

Showers remain in the forecast for Friday.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langleypower outagesWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rivers could rise rapidly as heavy rains hit Lower Mainland
Next story
New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fall storm hits Langley, leaves hundreds without power

Risk of thunderstorm remain in Thursday forecast

Rivers could rise rapidly as heavy rains hit Lower Mainland

Larger rivers to reach peak levels on Thursday or into Friday, according to high streamflow advisory

Aldergrove residents help mark World Alzheimer’s Month

Two-part online discussion series open to anyone on Sept. 28 and 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.

LETTER: Langley resident okay with election call

A local letter writer says Horgan is right to call an election in attempt to get a majority

Return-It depots change beverage container deposits from 20 to 10 cents

Change will be implemented on Oct. 1, with a transition period being held until Oct. 11

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

UPDATE: Abbotsford high school killer back in court for ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Gabriel Klein was previously convicted of stabbing Letisha Reimer to death

Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Most Read