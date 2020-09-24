VIDEO: Fall storm hits Langley, leaves hundreds without power

The first storm of the fall didn’t let up in Langley and the community is now working to repair the damage.

Thursday morning many woke up to pelting rainfall, thunder and no power.

Currently crews are working to restore power to more than 800 BC Hydro customers and clearing storm drains clogged with debris.

In Brookswood, trees came down on power lines just after 7 a.m. leaving more than 700 BC Hydro customers without power. The impacted area is east of 198th Street, west of 208th Street, south of 46A Avenue and just north of 40th Avenue.

A crew will be heading to an outage impacting 731 customers in #Langley. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/4u0xqC1cyC pic.twitter.com/9QNtLaJ7pv — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 24, 2020

BC Hydro estimates to have crews on scene by 9:15 a.m. No word yet when power will be restored to the area.

Trees also knocked down wires on a section of Old Yale Road.

As a result the Township has temporarily closed Old Yale Park (Old Yale Road and 224th Street).

Temporary Park Closure: Old Yale Park (Old Yale Road and 224 Street, Murrayville) is temporarily closed to the public Thursday, September 24, due to downed hydro lines. Read more: https://t.co/xnAE9LH7Nm — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) September 24, 2020

Fourteen BC Hydro customers are impacted in the area between the 22500-block and 23100-block of Old Yale Road.

A crew has been assigned to the outage, but no word yet when power will be restored. The outage was first reported at 7:45 a.m.

Lastly, nearly 60 BC Hydro customers between 240B Street and 248th Street, north of 48th Avenue and south of 52nd Avenue lost power just before 7:30 a.m. due to downed wires.

Crews are on scene and anticipate having power restored before 10 a.m.

However, heavy rain, wind and risk of a thunderstorm remain in the forecast for Langley, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday will see about 10 to 15 millimetres of rainfall, the weather agency reports.

Temperatures will reach a high of 15 C and a low of 13 C.

Showers will continue overnight and another 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is expected with wind speeds reaching 40 to 60 km/h.

Showers remain in the forecast for Friday.

