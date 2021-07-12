VIDEO: Family rescued from roof of burning house in Willoughby

A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times) A Willoughby family was rescued from the roof of their home by firefighters early Monday morning. (Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services/special to Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters rescued a Willoughby family from the roof of their house early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday morning, Township of Langley firefighters received calls of a house fire in the 20100-block of 71A Ave in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

The house was located just a block away from Fire Hall 4.

Upon pulling out of the fire hall, crews could see heavy smoke and flames and requested a second alarm.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a house. The occupants, a family of four, had escaped the second floor and were stuck on the roof of the house.

Firefighters used a ladder to bring them down safely and all four were given oxygen and checked out by paramedics.

The fire appears to have caused severe damage to the home near the rear patio.

Cause of the fire is not yet known.

READ ALSO: Willoughby Fire: The aftermath of the inferno in Langley

READ ALSO: Grass fires a danger in Langley as dry weather scorches brush

fireLangley