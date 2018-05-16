VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

A man died in hospital after a gang-style shooting at the gas station at 232nd Street ant 72nd Avenue Tuesday evening.

The man was shot in a Range Rover that was parked at a pump around 9 p.m. A witness reported that bystanders performed CPR on the victim until emergency crews arrived at the Chevron just off Highway 1.

A short time later, a pickup truck was found engulfed in flames at 196th Street and 83rd Avenue. It is not known whether the two incidents are connected.

IHIT is now leading the investigation and would like to hear from anyone with information on this case. People can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

• More to come

 

(Shane MacKichan photo)

