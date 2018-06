Building used for fresh blueberry storage burns

Firefighters were called to an early morning fire at Driediger Farms in Langley in a blueberry storage facility. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A fire in a building used by Driediger Farms in Langley to store fresh blueberries before they are frozen drew a massive response Sunday morning.

At least six fire trucks including a ladder truck were used to battle the blaze at the well-known farm located on 240 Street near 72 Avenue.

The fire was initially reported around 4 a.m.

Traffic on 240 Street was completely blocked off while the fire fight was in progress.

No injuries were reported.

More to come.